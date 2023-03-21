 
     
March 21 in history

Spring equinox

Oltenia Day

Nawrez - The Celebration of the Arrival of the Spring, for members of the Turkish-Muslim peasant minority

1821 - Romanian Revolution of 1821: Tudor Vladimirescu enters Bucharest, heading an army of pandurs (militia established by Vladimirescu in the Wallachian uprising of 1821)

1849 - Birth of writer Dumitru C. Ollanescu-Ascanio, member and vice-president of the Romanian Academy (d. 20 January 1908)

1871 - Birth of poet, writer, translator and epigramist Nicolae Mihaescu-Nigrim (b. 11 November 1951)

1877 - A Turkish military detachment crosses the Danube at Bechet; after raiding the city and surrounding area it withdraws. The act marks the start of a series of hostile activities by the Turkish against Romanian localities

1882 - Death of jurist and politician Constantin Bosianu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 10 February 1815)

1884 - Death of politician Constantin A. (Cretulescu) Kretzulescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (b. 22 May 1809)

1894 - Birth of doctor and writer Mihai Zavergiu (pen-name of Marcel Olin) (b. 31 January 1985)

1902 - Birth of art historian Virgil I. Vatasianu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 14 November 1993)

1910 - Birth of actor Stefan Ciobotarasu (d. 27 August 1970)

1913 - Birth of historian Constantin Erbiceanu, member and Vice-president the Romanian Academy (b. 5 August 1838)

1915 - Birth of writer and poet Calin Gruia (d. 9 July 1989)

1927 - Death of writer Constantin Sandu-Aldea, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 14 November 1874)

1928 - Birth of pianist and composer Valentin Gheorghiu

1943 - Birth of biochemist Doina-Lucia Popov, member of the Romanian Academy

1952 - Birth of poet Ioan Moldovan

1977 - Death of historian Andrei Otetea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 24 July 1894)

1980 - Death of chemical engineer Serban C. Solacolu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 30 December 1905)

2000 - Death of Mircea Zaciu, literary historian and essayist, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 27 August 1928)

2004 - Death of Paraschiv Oprea, conductor of the Folk Music Orchestra of the Romanian Radio (b. 14 February 1937)

2009 - Death of poet, translator and publicist Petre Stoica (b. 15 February 1931)

2019 - Death of theatre director Radu Penciulescu, founder of Teatrul Mic (b. 25 May 1930).

2020 - Death of anthropologist Vintila Mihailescu (b. 23 May 1951)

