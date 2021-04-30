Margaret of Romania Royal Foundation: 100 lone elderly people in Bucharest to receive traditional Easter menus

A hundred elderly persons in Bucharest are receiving traditional Easter menus and another 500 will receive material aid on Good Friday, following an activity organized by the Margaret of Romania Royal Foundation.

"Over 1 million elderly persons in our country live alone, many of them being affected by health issues or material insufficiencies. For them, the holidays do not mean the joy of familial reunion, filled tables or soul comfort. On the eve of the Easter holidays, the Margaret of Romania Royal Foundation is together with the seniors that are facing difficult situations in life and which are part of the programs of the Fund for the Elderly, Phoneline for the Elderly and Generations, with festive menus delivered at home, but also with food or hygienic-sanitary products," shows a release sent to AGERPRES.

On Good Friday, 100 seniors from Bucharest will receive traditional hot menus - red easter eggs, drob [e.n. - a dish made of lamb offal traditionally served during Easter], turkey stake and pasca [e.n. - a traditional dish made of a tart base and sweet cheese filling traditionally served during Easter] - prepared by City Grill, action possible due to the generosity of the clients of the group of restaurants, who may contribute by donating a "menu in waiting" for the Easter tables of elderly persons that are alone or have diminished income.

Furthermore, the Foundation prepared for them, together with sponsors, packages which contain food items and products necessary for these days: cozonac [a type of sweet bread traditional around holidays], food and personal hygiene items, as well as meat and dairy products, and protective masks.

According to the Foundation, the solidarity activity is taking place with the involvement of 35 volunteers, who desire to come to the aid of those who have nobody left by delivering packages straight to their home.

"Such actions are also taking place in other localities in the country where, another 500 elderly persons will receive material aid, through the contribution of partners and sponsors (...) NGOs with social services dedicated to the elderly supported by the Foundation have headquarters in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bistrita, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Mures and Tulcea," the release mentions.

Furthermore, also on the occasion of Easter celebrations, 50 seniors with diminished income from the social program Phoneline for the Elderly will receive social tickets, worth 200 RON each, offered by a company. The Telephone for the Elderly is the only free and confidential phoneline dedicated to elderly persons, accessible at the national level and through which, since the start of the pandemic, nearly 4,000 persons received practical or emotional support.

Individuals or companies who want to be involved in aiding the support activities for the elderly can do so through a monthly donation of two euros by SMS with the text SINGUR [ALONE] at 8844, redirecting 3.5 pct of their income tax, online donations or directly into the account RO77BACX0000000129312250 or through sponsorship.