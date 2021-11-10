 
     
Marius Copil qualifies for secound round at Ortisei (challenger)

Marius Copil

Romanian tennis player Marius Copil qualified, on Tuesday, for the second round of the challenger tournament in Ortisei (Italy), with total prizes of 44,820 euros, by defeating Italian Alexander Weis 6-4, 7-6 (5), agerpres reports.

Copil (31 years old, the 283rd in the ATP) won in one hour and 20 minutes.

Marius Copil secured a cheque for 730 euros and 7 ATP points, and will play in the next round against Bosnian Nerman Fatic (27 years old, the 317th in the ATP).

Copil will also participate in the doubles event, together with the Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez.

