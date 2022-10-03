Marshals of the Palace - book offering insight into the royal household's workings is out now

A new book is out at the Corint publishing house: "Marshals of the Palace. Dignitaries of Romania's Royal Court, 1866 - 1947" written by Tudor Visan-Miu, the Royal Family of Romania announced on Monday in a Facebook post.

Released in the "Emblazoned History" collection, the volume has an introductory word by Royal Council head Andrew Popper.

According to the Corint publishing house, the main characters of the book enjoyed not only the King's trust, but also the respect of the entire society.

"The book is a significant historiographical achievement through its theme and its goals which are far from easy and require scientific maturity, amply proven by Tudor Visan-Miu, who is already well-known to pundits and readers interested in the history of Romanian royalty. The author's penchant for numerous and comprehensive footnotes could scare the readers, but after a few pages they will notice that this assumed choice does not make reading more difficult, but rather facilitates it with the addition of welcome and relevant information," the publisher said, told Agerpres.

In the last decades, three personalities have held the position of head (or honorary head) of His/Her Majesty's Household: Gheorghe Antoniade (in the 1990s and early 2000s), Andrew Popper (between 2006 and 2021) and Constanta Iorga (since 2021).