'Matei Bals' fire/PSD's Ciolacu:Gov't's lack of action to prevent repeat of Piatra Neamt tragedy shocking, heartbreaking

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu offered today condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that ravaged four patient's rooms of the "Matei Bals" Bucharest Hospital early this morning, underscoring that the government's lack of action to prevent tragedies like that in Piatra Neamt from happening again is "shocking, heartbreaking and outrageous".

"I would like to extend my condolences to the families of the patients who died in the 'Matei Bals' fire and wish the injured a speedy recovery. The courage and training of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who took exceptional action in a critical situation have saved many lives. However, it is shocking, heartbreaking and outrageous to see that, apart from sharing positions, continually passing responsibility and engaging in political struggle, this government has done absolutely nothing to prevent a tragedy like that in Piatra Neamt from happening again," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

Ciolacu lists 7 hospital fires that happened since November, slamming the government for taking nothing but "window-dressing actions".

"7 hospitals have already been hit by fire in recent months: the Piatra Neamt hospital in November; the CFR Cluj Napoca Hospital, also in November; the Anesthesia and Intensive Care ward of the Targu Mures County Hospital on December 4; the Socola Psychiatric Hospital in Iasi on December 25; the Municipal Psychiatric Hospital in Roman on January 2; the Psychiatric Hospital in Gataia - Timis, on January 5. And now 'Matei Bals', on January 29. Throughout this time, nothing concrete has been done, only window-dressing actions. Unless the authorities understand that they must take responsibility and rise to the level of the positions they hold, we will keep on counting deaths. How many more hospitals must burn for this government to do something?," inquires the PSD leader.