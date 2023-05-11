 
     
MAY 11 IN HISTORY

1784 - German language is declared official language in Transylvania

1849 - Death of professor and historian Stephan Ludwig Roth, a participant in the 1848-1849 Revolution in Transylvania (b. 24 November, 1796)

1849 - Revolutionary prefect Ioan Buteanu is killed by Hungarian troops (b. 1821)

1877 - The Romanian Government repeals tribute to the Sublime Porte (914,000 lei) and redirects the money to the Ministry of War

1905 - Birth of biologist Petre Vasile Jitariu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 3 June 30, 1989)

1913 - Birth of actress Beate Fredanov (Friedmann) (d. March 13, 1997)

1926 - Birth of electromechanical engineer Horia Colan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. July 24, 2017)

1926 - Birth of agronomist and oenologist Valeriu D. Cotea, member of the Romanian Academy; he establishes and leads the Iasi-based Centre for Oenological Studies with the Romanian Academy; honorary chairman of the Agricultural and Forestry Sciences Department of the Romanian Academy (d. 20/21 April 2016)

1933 - Birth of director and screenwriter Mihai Iacob, established in the USA. He remains in the history of Romanian cinema through the first Romanian biographical film "Darclée" (1960) (d. 5 July, 2009)

1958 - Death of literary historian and critic Ion Breazu (b. April 4, 1901)

1979 - At the 12th edition of the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci wins the all-around champion title for the third consecutive time, a unique performance in the history of the event; she also wins two gold medals

1980 - Death of sculptor Vida Gheza, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 28 February 1913)

1987 - Birth of gymnast Monica Rosu, double Olympic medal winner, in the team and vault events, at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympic Games

1991 - Signing in Bucharest of Agreement between Romania and Hungary on setting out a "open sky" regime between the two countries, enforced on 27 February 1992

1994 - Inauguration in Bucharest of the European Info Centre

1995 - Death of philosopher George Uscatescu, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. 5 May 1919)

2010 - Death of engineer Radu P. Voinea, member of the Romanian Academy (1974), a founding member and chairman of the Romanian Academy of Technical Sciences, chairman of the Romanian Academy (1984-1990) (b. 24 May 1923)

2011 - Iron Gates natural parc is declared RAMSAR site, as it is included on the wet areas List of international importance

2014 - Death of actress Margareta Pogonat-Caliopi. (b. 6 March, 1933).

2016 - President Klaus Iohannis receives, at the Cotroceni Palace, the US Deputy Secretary of Defense, Robert Work, who was in Romania on the occasion of the inauguration of the Deveselu anti-missile shield

2017 - Official visit to Romania by the President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker

2018 - Prime minister Viorica Dancila visits the Vatican. She is received in a private audience by the Sovereign Pontiff, His Holiness Pope Francis, at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

