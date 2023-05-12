MAY 12 IN HISTORY

1812 - Birth of publicist, historian, cultural adviser and politician George Baritiu (Barit) (Gheorghe Pop), a leader of the national emancipation of Transylvanian Romanians, a founding member of the Romanian Academy (d. 20 April 1893)

1848 - Moldovan revolutionaries exiled to Transylvania draw up in Brasov a pledge programme on principles for the reformation of the nation, synthesizing the Romanian desiderata: unification of Moldova and Wallachia in one sovereign Romanian state

1870 - Death of Eftimie Murgu, a leader of the 1848 Romanian Revolution in Banat (b. 28 December 1805)

1916 - Birth of literary critic and historian Constantin Ciopraga, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 2 February 2009)

1928 - Birth of documentary film director Florica Holban (d. 5 May 1996)

1933 - Death of writer Jean Bart (Eugeniu Botez), corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (b. 28 November 1874)

1934 - Birth of composer, instrument player and orchestra conductor Jolt Kerestely

1945 - The Romanian Armed Forces end participation in WWII

2009 - UEFA Executive Committee convenes for the first time in Bucharest

2009 - The Romanian Soccer Federation celebrates its centennial. Soccer heavyweights attend the celebrations, including UEFA Chairman Michel Platini, FIFA Chairman Joseph Blatter and former FIFA Chairman Joao Havelange

2009 - Death of zoologist Petre Mihail Banarescu, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 15 September 1921)

2012 - Gymnastics female team of Romania (Sandra Izbasa, Catalina Ponor, Larisa Iordache, Diana Bulimar, Raluca Haidu), coached by Octavian Bellu and Mariana Bitang, aided by Lucian Sandu, wins the gold medal at the European Championships in Brussels

2016 - President Klaus Iohannis welcomes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, who is paying a visit to Romania in the context of the inauguration of the missile defence system in Deveselu

2021 - Death of writer Ileana Vulpescu (b. 21 May 1932), told Agerpres.