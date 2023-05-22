MAY 22 IN HISTORY

1809 - Birth of politician Constantin A. (Cretulescu) Kretzulescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. March 21, 1884)

1841 - Birth of composer Eduard Caudella (d. April 15, 1924)

1879 - Hungarian Parliament passes the Treford Law that provides for the mandatory teaching in Hungarian language in all primary schools, those in Transylvania included

1893 - Birth of Armand Calinescu, who served as Romania's Prime Minister (d. Sept. 21, 1939)

1908 - Birth of I.C. Chitimia, literary historian and folklorist (May 22/June 4) (d. February 19, 1996)

1933 - Death of painter and illustrator Stefan Dimitrescu (b. Jan. 18, 1886)

1934 - Birth of actor Constantin Rautchi (d. 17 November 1986)

1933 - Birth of economist Emilian Dobrescu, member of the Romanian Academy (d. Jan. 22, 1990)

1935 - Birth of film director Nicolae Corjos (d. 27 February 2022)

1939 - Birth of Razvan Theodorescu, member of the Romanian Academy, art critic and historian, minister of Culture and Denominations, president of the Romanian Radio and TV Broadcasting Corporation (d. 6 February 2023)

1942 - Birth of prose writer Vasile Andru (d. 21 Oct 2016)

1948 - Birth of international footballer Florea Dumitrache (d. April 26, 2007)

1956 - Death of prose writer, playwright and publicist Ion Calugaru (Strul Leiba Croitoru) (b. Feb. 14, 1902)

1957 - Death of poet George Bacovia (b. Sept. 4, 1881)

1978 - Death of economist and historian Gheorghe Zane, member of the Romanian Academy (b. April 11, 1897)

1985 - Death of Ion Lotreanu, poet, prose writer, essayist (b. 2 May 1940)

1997 - Death of Florin Niculiu, plastic artist (b. 10 July 1928)

2002 - Death of Alexandru Todea, cardinal, metropolitan bishop of the Romanian Greek Catholic Church, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (b. June 5, 1912)

2005 - End of the crisis of the Romanian journalists kidnapped in Iraq, as the Presidential Administration announces the release of Marie-Jeanne Ion, Sorin Miscoci and Ovidiu Ohanesian, who retuned home the next day

2013 - Romania's ambassador to NATO, Sorin Ducaru, is designated for NATO SecGen Assistant (ASG) for emerging security risks, by the NATO SecGen, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, within the North-Atlantic Council.