May 5 in history

1862 - Establishment in Bucharest of the first shooting sport association of Romania

1874 - Protocol visit in Bucharest of Serbian prince Milos Obrenovic, accompanied by PM Jovan Marinovic. The visit contributed to developing the friendship relations between the two countries

1898 - Birth of pedagogue and music theoretician Dimitrie G. Dinicu (d. 5 February 1964)

1919 - Birth of Mihnea Gheorghiu, scriptwriter, writer, publicist, translator and literary critic, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 11 December 2011)

1919 - Birth of philosopher George Uscatescu, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. 11 May 1995)

1924 - Birth of actor Jean Lorin Florescu (d. 1992)

1927 - Establishment of the Institute of Research and Agricultural Studies in Romania

1932 - Birth of Aurel Stroe, composer and musicologist, one of the representatives of the Romanian contemporary vanguard (d. 3 October 2008)

1933 - Death of Dr. Ernest Juvara, anatomist and surgeon (b. 14 May 1870)

1944 - In a message of the British Government to the Soviet Government, Romania is proposed to pass under the Soviet operation area and Greece, under the British one

1948 - Death of Sextil Puscariu, philologist, literary historian, memoirist, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 4 January 1877)

1996 - Death of Florica Holban, documentary film director. (b. 12 May 1928)

2004 - The first edition of the International Musical Festival "Leonard" takes place in Galati

2006 - Death of Zoe Dumitrescu-Busulenga, literary critic and historian, comparatist, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. 20 August 1920)

2021 - The Cathedral of the Salvation of the Nation holds the largest Orthodox iconostasis in the world, with a length of 23.8 m and a height of 17.1 m, confirms the Academy of World Records.AGERPRES

