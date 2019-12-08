Mayor Firea says she'll run for Bucharest mayor on behalf of PSD

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea has announced at the Antena 3 private television station on Sunday that she will run for a new Bucharest mayor mandate on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (SD).

"If I'm healthy - which now I am and I thank the good Lord and the doctors from the Cantacuzino Hospital who made healthy and from the Colentina [Hospital] and we are all well, certainly, I wish to run, because I want to complete everything I started. (...) I will candidate to the General City Hall of the Capital on behalf of the Social Democratic Party and, at the level of the National Standing Bureau and the Executive Committee, at the right time, the political alliances at local level will be discussed, with whom we will ally in order to get even better prepared in the local elections. But these things will be established in the meetings to take place after the Winter Holidays. And I don't see why I shouldn't run, because for three years I worked from morning till night, the family didn't see me anymore, except for the children in their sleep, and not even on the weekend, as they should," Gabriela Firea said.She mentioned that she doesn't think about sacrifices "because when you enter such a job, you don't think about sacrifices anymore."The General Mayor added that when she came to the City Hall, all the investment objectives were blocked by the National Liberal Party (PNL) mayors and by the General Council, including the South Square Passage, the Ciurel Bridge, the Nicolae Grigorescu - Dudest Road Bridge, the "Gomoiu" Hospital.