Meeting of Education Minister with World Bank delegation; Valentin Popa wishes further collaboration with WB

Minister of National Education Valentin Popa met on Friday with a delegation of the World Bank, context in which they discussed issues related to the stage of the projects carried out by the Education Ministry (MEN) with the support of the World Bank, as well as domains and topics of interest for Education in view of a possible collaboration in the upcoming period.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES , the World Bank representatives expressed their satisfaction regarding the collaboration with MEN within the Project on secondary education - ROSE, the World Bank's largest project in education in Europe and Central Asia, voicing their hope that the implementation rhythm will be upheld through corresponding financial allocation.Moreover, according to the quoted source, the carrying out of technical assistance projects in which the World Bank is involved was commended."Minister Valentin Popa expressed interest in pursuing collaboration with the WB, including through other projects that can be developed in the near future, mentioning in particular the need for support in modernising the pre-university education contents, not least through technical assistance provided by experts who are aware of curricula developments in other education systems," the press release further informs.