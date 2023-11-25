MEP Ciolos: Amid lacking trust in politicians, increasingly more Romanians fall for populist lies

MEP Dacian Ciolos, speaking on Saturday at REPER Party's "Renew Europe" event about the future of European Romania, cautioned that in absence of a credible political construction and with widespread distrust in politicians, many Romanians fall for "populist lies" and "extremist attitudes".

"Amid lacking trust in politics and in politicians, in absence of state performance, and often disgusted with politics, increasingly more Romanians bend the ear to populist lies and extremist attitudes. Society lacks a credible mediator, but a mediator among politics, civil society and the entrepreneurial environment, not just between political parties," Ciolos said, Agerpres informs.

He went on to say that a "broader and more credible" political construction will give people hope that things can be done differently and that there is an alternative to "incompetence and extremism."

"The goal, from my point of view, is clear - Romania's active people who don't want to join a party and have no intention of doing politics, but who would like to work for Romania - must be able to contribute to the project of Romania's future. (...) The presidential elections are just at the end of next year (...), but I think that before talking about presidential candidates, we need a project of unity and collaboration between us, the civil society and the entrepreneurial environment. (...) The rift between society and political parties is obvious and this is where we must act first, before building a project for Romania," Ciolos said.In his opinion, the essential condition for seriousness to take over at Romania's helm is for the civil society and the entrepreneurial environment to be involved in the debates about the future, be asked and consulted.Dacian Ciolos admitted that grassroot people have good reason to no longer trust those at rule. "We look at what the Social Democratic Party has done in just a few months of government, how it managed to impose bigger taxes to cover the incompetence that caused holes in the state budget, or at all the hiccups on decisions that they take or backtrack on, creating what is most harmful for the entrepreneurial environment: unpredictability, the inability to project in the medium and long term. And then, what is the working man, the entrepreneur or the farmer supposed to understand from such lack of seriousness, what are the striking teachers to understand, when they are promised salary increases but nothing happens?," the MEP inquired.According to him, an alternative to what doesn't work in today's politics can be built "through realism and pragmatism".