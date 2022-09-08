 
     
MEP Ciolos: Queen Elizabeth II, a strong woman, devoted to her country, UK loses a symbol

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Dacian Cioloș

MEP Dacian Ciolos sends his condolence to the British royal family on the death of Queen Elizabeth II and affirms that she was a woman devoted to her country, a symbol that embodied almost a century of history.

"Sincere condolences to the British royal family and all British citizens in these very sad moments. A thought of compassion for King Charles, a great friend of Romania. An extraordinary person, a strong woman and devoted to her country, which she served in a historical period full of trials. Great Britain loses a symbol by the departure of the Queen, and the rest of Europe separates from the one who embodied almost a century of history," Dacian Ciolos wrote on Thursday, on Facebook, told Agerpres.

