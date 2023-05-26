MEP Ciolos urges PSD, PNL leaders and President to treat social tension in a responsible manner.

REPER MEP Dacian Ciolos urges "PNL-PSD co-prime ministers Nicolae Ciuca and Marcel Ciolacu, but also to the President of Romania to start treating social tension responsibly and stop pouring gas on the fire."

"Mr. co-prime ministers, sit at the negotiating table with the unions until all problems are resolved, stop running around and throw dust in their eyes. The decrease in purchasing power, the increase in prices are realities that you did not know how to manage. Now find solutions and compensate the people for their losses. Convene the great stable coalition and the parliamentarians you have and immediately solve the inequities between pensions, adopt the arrears because of which Romania loses billions of European money, reduce the number of ministries and stop the waste and expenses that have led public debt at over 50pct of GDP," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

According to the former prime minister, "we are today with the teachers on general strike and with other social categories at the boiling point because of the wrong policies, the stammering and the impermissible delay in making some decisions that people expect."

"Let them stop hiding their incompetence and lack of vision under the slogan "we need stability," because this is an excuse, not a government programme. I make a most serious appeal to PNL-PSD co-prime ministers Nicolae Ciuca and Marcel Ciolacu, but also to the President of Romania to start treating the social tension responsibly and stop pouring gas on the fire. The political class will be swept away by social movements in the next period if these things are not done quickly. Stop wasting time!," the MEP sent.