MEP Dacian Ciolos requests PSD chairman to remove Agriculture minister from his position

REPER MEP Dacian Ciolos requested, on Friday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) chairman, Marcel Ciolacu, to urgently remove the minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, "for the disastrous way in which he negotiated the compensations from the European Commission".

"Romanian farmers are wronged because of the inability to negotiate at the top of the Ministry of Agriculture and the incompetence of the administration," Ciolos said in a press statement.

According to the former European commissioner, Romanian grain producers, the most affected by imports from Ukraine, will receive the smallest compensations from the EU's crisis reserve. Romania will receive a total of 10 million euros, compared to Poland, which will receive 30 million euros, and Bulgaria, which will receive 16 million euros, Ciolos said.

"The responsibility for the negotiations belongs entirely to minister Daea and, as the political responsibility belongs to the party that appointed him as minister, Marcel Ciolacu is directly guilty of his minister's behavior and must answer for every minute he spends at the helm of the Ministry of Agriculture," argued Dacian Ciolos.

In the opinion of the MEP, "the irresponsible way in which minister Daea handled these negotiations, the bombastic requests and the inability to produce data that would facilitate the estimation of the real impact on Romanian farmers, the fact that Romania does not comply with the stock reporting regulation introduced by the European Commission at the beginning of the war in Ukraine discredited Romania's negotiating position and led to this unfair result for Romanian grain producers".