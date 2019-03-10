MEP Norica Nicolai wants larger budget for Romania from European Fisheries Fund

MEP Norica Nicolai on Sunday, in Tulcea, voiced her wish to continue working in the European Parliament's Committee on Fisheries and to raise a larger budget for Romania from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF), if she obtains a new mandate in the European Parliamentary elections in May.

"We have a certainty: the amount allocated to EMFF for the entire EU remained at 6.4 billion euro. I had a discussion with the minister of agriculture to prepare much better Romania's application for funds. "We had 167 million euro which was mostly used," Norica Nicolai said during a press conference of the ALDE county organization.

The MEP also said that she wants the sum to be allocated to Romania in the next European financial exercise to be at least 500 million euro, and that the inclusion of damage caused by cormorants on the public agenda is not "a whim."

She voiced hope that the initiated amendment be adopted and stated that her working agenda also included issues related to the size of the fishing boats on the Black Sea.

MEP Nicolai attended on Sunday the meeting of the ALDE Permanent Delegation, during which the county organization assumed the support for her candidacy for a new mandate in the European Parliament