MFE analyses projects worth more than 1 billion lei to develop smart gas distribution networks

A number of 24 projects meant for the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks, worth 1.16 billion lei, have been submitted and are currently being analyzed for funding under the Operational Programme for Large Infrastructure (POIM), the Ministry of European Funds (MFE) announced on Monday evening.

According to a press release, MFE is financing, through POIM, projects for the development of smart gas distribution networks. So far, 24 projects have been submitted, worth 1.16 billion lei. These are in the process of evaluation (administrative and eligibility verification stage).The submission of projects under this call takes place in two sessions: the first took place between August 17 and October 17, 2020, and the second takes place until December 17, 2020.The POIM call, with a value of 235 million euros (over 1 billion lei), was launched in the context in which approximately 30pct of Romanian households are connected to the gas network."At the same time, the call represents a first step in implementing the National Programme for connecting the population and non-household customers to the intelligent natural gas distribution system, approved by GEO no. 128/2020. Funding of the Programme from European funds will continue in the future, and it will benefit from an allocation of 800 million euros. Thus, the total amount allocated for the implementation of this programme reaches 1 billion euros, an amount that will contribute to the recovery of development gaps compared to other EU countries," the MFE press release states.Projects may be submitted by the Intercommunity Development Associations (ADI) whose object of activity is the public utility service for natural gas supply of the population, but also the local public authorities (LPA) from the less developed regions of Romania, individually or in partnership with other LPAs. The maximum value of each funded project can be 25 million euros. Funded projects must serve at least 1,000 households and be implemented by December 2023.The POIM call finances: the construction of smart natural gas distribution networks, including installations and equipment related to smart functionalities; construction of regulation stations, measurement - delivery of natural gas and connection to the existing Transmission System exclusively for the purpose of supplying a smart distribution network proposed by a project; construction of internal natural gas distribution networks for public administrative buildings connected to the intelligent natural gas distribution network proposed by the project (town hall building, social centers, schools etc.), within which non-economic activities are carried out; building connections for household consumers to the limit of public property.The call guide is published on the MFP website.