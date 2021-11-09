 
     
Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for quarterfinals of doubles event at Linz (WTA)

The Romanian-Polish pair Mihaela Buzarnescu/Katarzyna Piter qualified, on Monday evening, for the quarterfinals of the doubles event at the tennis tournament in Linz (WTA 250), equipped with with total prizes of 189,708 euro, after defeating Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia)/Alexandra Panova (Russia), 6-1, 3-6, 10-8, agerpres reports.

Buzarnescu and Piter sealed their victory after one hour and 13 minutes of playing.

Buzarnescu and Piter won a cheque of 1,854 euros and 60 WTA points in doubles.

In the quarterfinals, Buzarnescu and his partner will face seeds no. 3, the Russians Natela Dzalamidze and Kamila Rahimova.

