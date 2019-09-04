Mihai Fifor: We very firmly condemn the terrible attack in Kabul

Interim Minister of Interior Mihai Fifor on Wednesday sent a message of condolences to the families and friends of the Romanian diplomat killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and "very firmly" condemned the attack

"The Romanian diplomat lost his life while defending the headquarters of the embassy and he is a true hero, who deserves our entire gratitude for his supreme sacrifice. Our thoughts are with his mourning family and friends. Moreover, we hope that the other Romanian who was wounded will recover soon and he will be able to return home in good health. We very firmly condemn this terrible attack and at the same time we know for sure that it will not undermine the international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan," Fifor wrote on Facebook.The minister underscored Romania is and will continue to be a strong ally devoted to the common commitments meant to ensure security in the Euro-Atlantic area, including through a significant contribution to NATO's efforts under the Resolute Support Mission."We will continue to comply with our duty as part of the strongest political-military alliance there is. We will work closely with the other allies and partners to increase the security measures, so that our troops and civilians who are dedicated to their mission in the theatres of operations to be as much protected as possible," Mifai Fifor said in his post on the social network.A representative of the diplomatic mission of Romania in Kabul died and another was severely wounded in the terrorist attack on Monday night in Kabul, Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed. There were 16 persons killed and other 120 wounded in the attack, according to the foreign media agencies.

AGERPRES