Military hospitals in Bucharest, Pitesti increase resources to fight against COVID-19

Romania's National Defence Ministry (MApn) on Monday made operational two COVID-19 medical diagnostic centres at the Central Military Emergency University Hospital in Bucharest (SUUMC) and at the Military Emergency Hospital (SMU) in Pitesti, agerpres reports.

"The COVID-19 medical diagnostic centres operate as assistance units for the healthcare facilities, namely their emergency rooms, and are responsible for providing primary health care to diagnose COVID-19 in patients with suspected mild to moderate SARS-CoV-2 infections showing up on their own or bought in by ambulance," reads a MApN press statement released on Monday.

The activity of the medical diagnostic centres (CMD) consists mainly in receiving, triaging, basic investigation, diagnosis and devising treatment plans and referring patients to COVID-19 healthcare units, as the case may be."The MApN Medical Directorate, with support form the army branches and support commands, provides the medical staff that serves these centres 24/7 and the consumption norms, medical supplies, equipment and PPE needed for the operation of the COVID-19 diagnostic centres."MApN's Joint Logistics Command shipped and installed each COVID-19 diagnostic centres that include bedroom/administrative containers and medical containers, connected to water and electricity supply grids by means of a generator and an isothermal container.In support of the national vaccination campaign, MApN is carrying out on Monday and Tuesday, on the Romanian Army Day, a vaccination marathon called "Together for life, Together for the future!".The marathon will take place in six military hospitals in Romania that are also regional centres for storing COVID-19 vaccines, according to MApN.Anyone aged 12 and above who want to get vaccinated will be able to do so 24hrs starting today at 08:00hrs throughout Tuesday, 20:00hrs, in the vaccination centres that operate at: Dr Iacob Czihac Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Iasi; Dr Constantin Papilian Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Cluj-Napoca; Dr Alexandru Gafencu Military Emergency Hospital in Constanta; Dr Stefan Odobleja Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Craiova; Regina Maria Military Emergency Hospital in Brasov; and Dr. Victor Popescu Military Emergency Clinical Hospital in Timisoara.