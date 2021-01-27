Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu's message dedicated to commemoration of Holocaust victims: Mankind must remember

Mankind must remember the victims of the Holocaust in order not to repeat the mistakes of the past and not to subject any person to inhuman suffering and experiments, says Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu in a message on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Today, January 27, is an important day for the whole world, a day to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and which makes us more aware of the horrors of a regime, when democracy has no say. On January 27, 1945, the largest Nazi extermination camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated. Humanity must remember this event so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past, so as not to subject any person to inhuman suffering and experimentation. It is a sad and heavy universal heritage, but which we must know and keep a moment of silence on behalf of the victims of this camp," Gheorghiu wrote on Facebook.

The culture minister points out that Suceava, the county he represents in the Romanian Parliament, has "a long history of good coexistence with the Jewish minority, so affected by the ruthless 'wheel' of World War 2".