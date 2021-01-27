 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu's message dedicated to commemoration of Holocaust victims: Mankind must remember

Bogdan Gheorghiu

Mankind must remember the victims of the Holocaust in order not to repeat the mistakes of the past and not to subject any person to inhuman suffering and experiments, says Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu in a message on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Today, January 27, is an important day for the whole world, a day to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and which makes us more aware of the horrors of a regime, when democracy has no say. On January 27, 1945, the largest Nazi extermination camp in Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated. Humanity must remember this event so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past, so as not to subject any person to inhuman suffering and experimentation. It is a sad and heavy universal heritage, but which we must know and keep a moment of silence on behalf of the victims of this camp," Gheorghiu wrote on Facebook.

The culture minister points out that Suceava, the county he represents in the Romanian Parliament, has "a long history of good coexistence with the Jewish minority, so affected by the ruthless 'wheel' of World War 2".

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.