Minister Bolos: 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy brings Romania 46 billion EUR

The Operational Programmes of the 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy bring Romania 46 billion EUR for investments in safer hospitals, transport networks, modernization of water and sewage infrastructure and support for businessmen, Minister for European Investment and Projects Marcel Bolos said on Monday in Iasi.

The statement was made at the launch of the national programmes related to the 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy, an event attended by European Commissioners Nicolas Schmit and Elisa Ferreira and Labour Minister Marius Budai.

On this occasion, Minister Marcel Bolos underscored the importance of the Cohesion Policy. He said that "this instrument is the most important European investment policy that comes to tie up financial resources, being a vector for job creation, economic growth and development for all regions of Romania and cities in the European Union."

He also stated that the programming process was very complex and challenging.

"We have focused on synergy of funding resources. Here I am referring to the 2014-2020 programming period, the 2021-2027 programming period and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Also, in order to ensure the predictability of funding opportunities and to achieve the absorption targets, it was drafted, for the 2021-2027 programming period, the indicative timeframe for the launch of the proposal requests planned for 2023, for the programmes funded through the 2021-2027 Cohesion Policy. We take seriously the need for simplification and a unified approach to the management of European funds for the 2021-2027 programming period. In this respect, we are taking steps for an easy, transparent, non-discriminatory, competitive and simplified access," Marcel Bolos stated.