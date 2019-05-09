Minister Ciamba: This year we will send a signal for strengthening European project

This year we will send a signal for strengthening the European project, Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba said on Thursday in a message on Europe Day.

"May 9, 2019, is a very special day for Europe and for Romania. No less than 69 years ago, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Schuman gave the first push that led to the creation of this revolutionary project that today we call the European Union. This year, on Europe Day, we will give the signal for the strengthening of the European project. The Union will move to another level and Romania is proud to contribute in this process, as a mature and fully committed member of the EU, and to contribute to the elaboration of the strategic vision for a future that responds to current challenges. In 2019, we are marking Europe Day as a Member State holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first time, a real country project with implications for all European citizens. The Romanian Government has also tried to put its mark on the future of Europe as an honest broker, impartial actor, as a presidency that took into account the specific issues of each member state, with its central focus on unity and cohesion," Ciamba said in a message to AGERPRES.According to him, a solid and credible European Union must promote economic and social convergence, create policies that will reduce the development gaps between regions, between the old and the new members, to shape a budget that will help this ideas to materialize.He also showed Europe is defined by its tolerant spirit.