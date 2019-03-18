The Directive on drinkable water is the most important instrument in ensuring the good quality of the drinkable water in the European Union (EU), and Romania committed to make all possible efforts while holding the presidency of the Council of the EU to advance negotiations in the legislative files "Drinkable Water" and "Reusing Waste Waters," Minister of Waters and Forestry Ioan Denes told a specialist conference on Tuesday according to Agerpres.

"This year, two of Romania's priorities during the presidency of the Council of the EU are the "Drinkable Water" and "Reusing Waste Waters" files. In what concerns water management, the Ministry of Waters and Forests committed to make all the necessary efforts to advance negotiations on these two legislative files. The Directive on drinkable water is the most important instrument in ensuring the good quality of the drinkable water in the European Union. The initial Directive was adopted 20 years ago, with the current effort being invested in improving certain important aspects identified in time, such as: the upgrading of the quality parameters, the introduction of an approach to be based on risks related to the monitoring, harmonization of standards for such materials coming into contact with water, the improvement of access to water and means to inform the consumers. The second file refers to the reuse of waste waters, as I said before," said Denes.He also mentioned that, in 2019, the Ministry of Waters and Forestry received a budget that was by 150 per cent higher than the year before, "which will allow us to support very important investments in the water field."The "Romanian Waters" National Authority (ANAR) on Tuesday organised at the Romanian Academy the symposium "Water for all. We don't leave anyone behind," and event dedicated to the World Water Day, celebrated on March 22.Romania is going to organise a ministerial conference in the water field at the Parliament Palace on March 21-22.