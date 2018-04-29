Minister Fifor, lieutenant-general Freihat talk on possibility to co-operate in defence industry

The National Defence minister Mihai Fifor on Monday met with the president of the Joint Committee of Chiefs of Staff with the Jordanian Armed Forces, lieutenant-general Mahmoud Freihat, the sides agreeing on the possibility of the two countries to co-operate in the defence industry, a release by the National Defence Ministry (MApN) sent to AGERPRES informs.

Mihai Fifor and Mahmoud Freihat have also addressed the developments in the international security environment and the main challenges and threats at regional and global level, according to the release. Moreover, the two dignitaries have tackled common interest topics, such as the bilateral military relations, with regard to the preparation and joint training of the Romanian and Jordanian military. Minister Fifor has visited the Jordanian Centre for the fight against extremism, an institution inaugurated last year in Zarka. There, minister Fifor watched a presentation focused on the educational opportunities for the Romanian military, with a view to train them in their fight against terrorism.