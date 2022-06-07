Minister Grindeanu announces having asked Bulgarian authorities to postpone rehabilitation of Giurgiu-Ruse bridge until autumn

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, announced on Tuesday that he called on the Bulgarian authorities to postpone until the autumn the rehabilitation works of the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge, so as not to affect the already heavy summer road traffic, Agerpres reports.

Minister Grindeanu told a press conference in eastern Buzau that his Bulgarian counterpart had promised to consider the request."I had a discussion with the Bulgarian minister yesterday, he was in Bucharest (...) Among the points I touched upon was our request, my request, to postpone these maintenance works for September, because if they start in July the entire traffic will be affected, heavy as it already is, on the Giurgiu-Ruse bridge. The Bulgarian Minister of Transport has assured me that they will analyze this proposal of ours. I repeat, the works are on the Bulgarian side. It was the request that I addressed (...), more of an appeal not to hamper traffic during the summer period, when it is at very high levels anyway," said Sorin Grindeanu.