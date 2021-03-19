Minister Nasui: Romanian state to issue certificates for vaccinated Romanians who wish to travel to Greece

The Romanian state will issue certificates for Romanians who had their COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel as tourists, documents which will be recognized by Greece, declared on Friday, the minister of Economy, Business Environment and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui, at the end of the meeting with the Greek Minister of Tourism, Charis Theocharis.

"We will make the final decision during a Government siting, but this is the direction which we will be taking," Nasui said, during a joint press conference with the Greek minister.

Nasui specified that the aim of the Government is, firstly, the health of the people, secondly to continue vaccination and thirdly, opening up borders. He also said that he had similar talks with representatives of other countries, mentioning Israel.In turn, the Greek minister, Charis Theocharis, said after meeting with Nasui that Greece wishes to receive Romanian tourists as quickly as possible and that the two governments are open to mutually acknowledge these documents which tourists will be traveling with.He showed that Greek hoteliers are preparing additional benefits for those who are doing the PCR tests, which exceed the value of the test.So that tourists who are taking the test are double benefiting: They are enjoying their vacation and receiving more, Theocharis concluded.

AGERPRES