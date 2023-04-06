Minister Novak, ministry employees mark International Sports Day by exercising

April 6, the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace (IDSDP), was marked on Thursday by Sports Minister Eduard Novak and employees of the Ministry of Sports at the ministry's main offices by exercising at the end of their office hours.

"April 6 is the International Sports Day and sport is very important in our lives. We want to convey this message because it would make us healthier, and I recommend everyone to do at least half an hour of exercising every day, wherever they find space. Maybe even at work, instead of smoking. So solutions can be found, the important thing is that we have to exercise, because we are very bad in terms of health nationally, and that would help us a lot. We, through the employees of the Ministry of Sports, want our action to motivate the country to exercise. We have among our employees former world champions, Olympians Silvia Stroescu, Valy Caciuriac, Otilia Badescu, Razvan Dinu and I wish more and more employees of the Ministry of Sports, those who work daily with documents and projects, to know what they work for and to know the needs of athletes," Novak told AGERPRES.

The Ministry of Sports marked the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace through a series of sports activities at the workplace, together with former champions who continue their work as employees of the ministry.

The event took place on the top floor of the Ministry of Sports main offices.

The global theme for the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023 is "Scoring for People and Planet." As in previous years, this general theme allows activities to focus on the impact and influence of sports on peace and sustainable development