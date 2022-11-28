 
     
Minister of Defence Tilvar discusses regional security agenda with Turkish Ambassador

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
Angel Tîlvăr

The Minister of National Defence, Angel Tilvar, had a meeting on Monday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, with Fusun Aramaz, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, on which occasion the two high officials discussed cooperation within NATO, with an emphasis on the Madrid decisions, told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence to AGERPRES, the two dignitaries also discussed the regional security situation, the support given to Ukraine and some aspects of the cooperation between Romania and Turkey.

Regarding the aspects of bilateral cooperation, they underscored the excellent state of Romanian-Turkish relations in the military field, carried out within the framework of the strategic partnership, which cooperation format reached 10 years last year, but also within the trilateral format of cooperation Romania-Poland-Turkey, reads the same source.

