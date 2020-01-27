Minister of Transport: Gov't to cancel public-private partnership for Cormarnic-Brasov and Unirii motorways, on Tuesday

The Minister of Transport, Lucian Bode, informs that the Government plans to cancel the public-private partnerships concluded for the building of the Comarnic-Brasov motorway and the Targu Mures - Iasi segment of the Unirii motorway, on Tuesday.

The Minister had a meeting on Monday with the PNL (ruling National Liberal Party) MPs."We also approached the Comarnic-Brasov topic and, tomorrow, the Government will discuss about the adoption of an emergency ordinance by which the public-private partnership proposed by Valcov and Dancila will become history. After canceling the public-private partnership, the Comarnic-Brasov objective will be handed over to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications. We will come in front of the Government and inform what are the solutions for building the Comarnic-Brasov motorway. The Comarnic-Brasov motorway is a major objective, which we will achieve. But before the construction works at the Comarnic-Brasov motorway begin it is our duty to identify alternative routes," said the Minister.He claims the bypass routes for the Comarnic-Busteni will be built with European funds, while for the Sinaia and Azuga regions the mayors showed they already have such alternative routes that they can use. "We will have all the necessary approvals to build that road," said Bode.He further said the Government will also cancel the public-private partnership concluded for the Targu-Mures-Iasi segment of the Unirii motorway on Tuesday."For the Unirii motorway, the Targu-Mures-Iasi segment, in the budget draft, the Orban Government allotted the entire amount necessary for the completion of the revision of the feasibility study, the segment measuring approximately 200 km in length. This objective, too, will be taken over by the Ministry of Transport, which will come up with the solution. And the solution is very clear: to finance the revision of the feasibility study from European funds, in order to have next year a complete documentation for the Targu Neamt-Iasi segment, namely to have the complete feasibility study revised from Targu Mures to Iasi, and at that point we will be able to discuss about the other financing possibilities. The idea that we do not have funds, European funds, is false, it's just that we don't know how much the objective will actually cost at this point. But when we do know exactly what is the value of the objective, then we will be able to discuss with our partners in the European Commission and the European financial bodies to finance this objective," explained Bode.The PNL Deputies leader Florin Roman said the discussion with the Minister of Transport was "acclaimed."