Ministerial Conference of Salzburg Forum - Tuesday and Wednesday, at Palace of the Parliament

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) is organizing, on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Palace of the Parliament, the Ministerial Conference of the Salzburg Forum, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the MAI sent to AGERPRES, in the second half of 2022, Romania, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, ensures the presidency of the Salzburg Forum, a regional mechanism for political consultations and multilateral cooperation.

The most important event of the Romanian presidency is the Ministerial Conference, organized between November 15-16. At the same time, specialized working groups will be organized on topical issues in the areas of interest of the Forum, such as the management of external borders, police cooperation, witness protection, as well as the management of the consequences of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

On Tuesday's agenda are "Preparation for possible developments of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - humanitarian and security perspectives" and "Preparation for possible developments of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine - aspects regarding civil protection and the reaction to possible events such as CBRN incidents".

Among the participants are the Member States of the Salzburg Forum, the European Commission, EU agencies, regional and international working formats and special guests from Germany and Ukraine.

According to the agenda, on Wednesday will be discussed topics such as "Overlapping migratory flows - challenges and perspectives", "JCP and Germany's assessment of the current migration situation and the role of regional actors", "Identification of regional cooperation needs and the measures that should be taken for maintaining security and stability in the Western Balkans and the Republic of Moldova" and "JCP and Germany - overview of the current situation and regional challenges for the coming months".

Among the participants are the Member States of the Salzburg Forum, the European Commission, EU agencies, regional and international working formats, Friends of the Salzburg Forum + the Republic of Moldova and special guests from Germany and Ukraine.

The Salzburg Forum was created in July 2000 and currently brings together the interior ministers from Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Hungary.

In September 2007, the Group of Friends of the Salzburg Forum from the Western Balkans was established, which includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, as well as the Republic of Moldova, considering the special attention that the European Union grants this area from the perspective of a potential new enlargement.

The presidency of the Forum is taken over by rotation by the member states for six-month intervals.