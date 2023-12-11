Ministry of Finance borrows almost RON 1.5 B off banks on Monday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed RON 1.486 billion from banks on Monday, through two issues of state bonds, according to data made public by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

Thus, the MF attracted RON 760.4 million through a state bond issue of treasury certificates with a discount, with a residual maturity of 77 months, at an average yield of 6.72% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 400 million euros, and the banks subscribed RON 485.9 million.

Also, the ministry attracted RON 129.3 million through a bond issue, with a residual maturity of 59 months, at an average yield of 6.68% per year. The value of the issue was 400 million euros, and the banks subscribed RON 976.5 million.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned, in December 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 4.525 billion RON, is by 1.15 billion RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 5.675 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.