Ministry of Finance borrows over 1.7 billion RON from banks on Monday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 1.753 billion RON from banks, through two issues of state bonds, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Ministry borrowed 916.5 million RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 24 months and an average yield of 6.03% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks subscribed 1.041 billion RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.

Also, the MF borrowed 836.9 million lei through a bond issue with a maturity of 87 months, at an average yield of 6.37% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks subscribed 1.209 billion RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Monday.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in January 2024, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5.6 billion RON, to which the amount of 720 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 6.32 billion RON, is 1.795 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December 2023, of 4.525 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.