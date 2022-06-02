Ministry of Finance draws 378.5 million lei from banks on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) borrowed on Thursday 378.5 million lei from banks, through two government securities issues, according to data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Thus, (MoF) attracted 197 million lei through a benchmark government bond issue maturing at 101 months, at an average yield of 8.08%, and 181.5 million lei, through another bond issue maturing at 42 months, at a yield of 7.99%.

Two additional tenders are scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 120 million lei to the yields set for bonds on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance planned, in June 2022, loans from commercial banks of 3.9 billion lei, of which 200 million lei through a issuance of discount treasury certificates and 3.7 billion lei through nine government bond issues.

To these can be added the amount of 555 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 4.455 billion lei, is 1.725 billion lei over the 2.73 billion lei scheduled for May and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

AGERPRES.