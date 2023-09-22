Ministry of Finance draws on Friday RON 105 M from banks, in addition to Thursday's tender

The Ministry of Finance drew 105 million RON from the banks on Friday, in addition to Thursday's tender, when it borrowed 714.9 million RON, at an interest rate of 6.83% per annum, through an issue of benchmark state bonds with a residual maturity of 91 months, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 105 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 150 million RON.

On the other hand, banks did not participate in the session of non-competitive offers related to Thursday's tender, when the Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed 625 million RON, at an interest rate of 6.87%, through a state bond issue of benchmark type, with residual maturity at 151 months.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned, in September 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6 billion RON, to which the amount of 855 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 6.855 billion RON, is 1.61 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in August, of 5.245 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.