Ministry of Finance draws RON 683 million from commercial banks on Monday

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) drew RON 683 million from commercial banks, through a 119-month benchmark government bond issue, at an average yield of 6.48% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 500 million, and the banks subscribed RON 1.095 billion.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to draw another 75 million RON at the yield set on Monday for bonds.

The Ministry of Finance planned loans from commercial banks of RON 4.2 billion in March 2022, of which RON 800 million through two issues of discounted treasury certificates and RON 3.4 billion through nine state bond issues.

To these can be added the amount of RON 510 million through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of RON 4.71 billion, is by RON 520 million below the RON 5.23 billion scheduled for February and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.