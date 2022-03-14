 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ministry of Finance draws RON 683 million from commercial banks on Monday

Ministerul Finanțelor Publice
MFP Ministerul Finanțelor

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) drew RON 683 million from commercial banks, through a 119-month benchmark government bond issue, at an average yield of 6.48% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was RON 500 million, and the banks subscribed RON 1.095 billion.

An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, through which the state wants to draw another 75 million RON at the yield set on Monday for bonds.

The Ministry of Finance planned loans from commercial banks of RON 4.2 billion in March 2022, of which RON 800 million through two issues of discounted treasury certificates and RON 3.4 billion through nine state bond issues.

To these can be added the amount of RON 510 million through additional sessions of non-competitive bids, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of RON 4.71 billion, is by RON 520 million below the RON 5.23 billion scheduled for February and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.