Ministry of Finance on Tuesday borrows RON 75 million from banks in addition to Monday's auction

The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday borrowed RON 75 million from banks in addition to Monday's auction, when it drew RON 443.2 million through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 39 months at an average yield of 6.21% per annum, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the additional issue was RON 75 million, and banks submitted offers worth RON 135 million.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned to borrow RON 5.5 billion from commercial banks in February 2024, to which RON 705 million may be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of RON 6.205 billion is RON 115 million lower than the RON 6.32 billion programmed in January 2024 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.