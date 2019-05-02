Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays tribute to journalists worldwide who have taken risks

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) pays tribute to journalists worldwide who, "despite censorship, repression and manipulation, during peacetime or wartime, have taken risks and sometimes even paid with their lives in the attempt to do their job and inform the public opinion," reads a MAE press release issued for AGERPRES on World Press Freedom Day.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "reiterates the importance of human rights and fundamental freedoms, underscoring that freedom of the press is the guarantee of any functional democracy in which citizens must be informed correctly and on time", reads the quoted source."The essential role of journalists is to highlight the truth in the face of the assault of misinformation campaigns that jeopardize democratic processes. That is why, the theme of this year is an alarm signal to identify the current challenges faced by journalists in supporting peace, reconciliation and resilience processes," the MAE said.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that "it has supported and further promotes the freedom of the press, freedom of expression, media pluralism and the protection of journalists, a fact reiterated during our country's mandate at the rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union.""Given that misinformation has the potential to negatively influence democratic processes, on 19 February 2019, the meeting of the EU General Affairs Council adopted the Council's Conclusions on guaranteeing free and fair European elections, before the start of the election campaign for the European elections to be held in the Member States on 23-26 May," reads the press release.