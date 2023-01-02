 
     
Ministry of Health: 3,605 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the last week

The Ministry of Health informs that between December 26, 2022 and January 1, 2023, 3,605 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered.

According to the cited source, 872 of the cases registered in the last week were in reinfected patients, tested positive more than 90 days after the first illness, Agerpres informs.

Distinct from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of the patients who were already positive, 233 people were reconfirmed positive.

Until now, 3,312,085 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered on the territory of Romania, the incidence recorded after 14 days being 0.25.

In the last week, 8,989 RT-PCR tests and 51,893 rapid antigen tests were performed.

Up to this date, at the national level, 13,685,693 RT-PCR tests and 12,396,321 rapid antigenic tests have been processed.

