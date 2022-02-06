Ministry of Health: Positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is 31.19%

The positivity rate for the COVID-19 tests performed is 31.19%, the Ministry of Health (MS) informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.Within a period of 24 hours, 16,108 positive people with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were registered in Romania, out of a total of 51,644 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed.
According to the MS, increasing the testing capacity and especially testing of people with an increased risk of being infected with SARS-CoV-2 have the role of early detection of the disease, in order to provide rapid treatment to those who have contracted COVID-19, but also to prevent the spread of the virus as much as possible, by limiting the contact that virus carriers have with other people.
To support this activity, people who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) are asked to call their family doctor, Public Health Directorate - DSP - call centres, or the 112 single emergency number, to request testing.
Also, people who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or Ilfov County can travel by their own means, not by public transport, to the centres specially created for the collection of samples for COVID-19 testing.
People whose tests are positive can go to the COVID-19 assessment centres (http://www.ms.ro/centre-de-evaluare-covid-19/) to receive the necessary consultation and treatment.
"If you have severe forms and aggressive symptoms, call the 112 single unique emergency!," the ministry informs.
At the same time, on Sunday, out of the 1,065 people in ICUs, 917 are unvaccinated.
Moreover, of the 82 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 61 occurred in unvaccinated patients.