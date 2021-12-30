Ministry of Transport: Government approves Investment Program for 2021-2030 transport infrastructure development

The Executive adopted on Thursday the Government Decision on the Investment Program for the development of the transport infrastructure for the period 2021 - 2030, a normative act that modifies and completes the General Transport Master Plan of Romania, a Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's release mentioned.

The approval of this Investment Program represents one of the milestones assumed by Romania within the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and which had to be met by December 31, being a favorable condition for the approval of the new multiannual financial framework 2021-2027, the release states, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the adopted Investment Program correlates three major areas of interest for the period 2021-2030, regarding the recovery of the basic infrastructure deficit at national level on all transport fields, but especially in the road transport sector, applying EU policies and standards on trans-European transport networks, in particular in the rail sector, in line with the greening targets for the transport sector set out in the European Environment Pact and the Fit for 55 package, especially in the road sector.