Mircea Geoana: Romania has indisputable multiregional vocation, insufficiently capitalized on

Romania has an indisputable multi-regional vocation, which is insufficiently capitalized on at the moment, the Deputy Secretary General of NATO, Mircea Geoana told Thursday's event "Building Romania 2030: A vision for sustainable development", organized at the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

He spoke of the current security context.

"Romania must take advantage of this great transformation. The war and its global reverberation must not be a new historical burden, but must become - as our forefathers did many times throughout modern history of Romania - opportunities to be reaped and lessons to be learned. If viewed intelligently, these risks that are real can and must become opportunities. Emergencies change, trade changes its routes, markets move, labor force migrates, investments are transferred in strategic places. Romania is such a strategic place. The use of Romania as a strategic place has never been at a higher level than now," Mircea Geoana said.

He spoke of the potential of our country to become "a future multiregional political, economic, military and technological power, to be a first-rate actor covering the extended Black Sea, Eastern Europe, Central and South-Eastern Europe, from The Caspian Sea in the Mediterranean and on the entire new Eastern Flank of NATO".

In order to achieve this goal, Geoana pointed out, "Romania must innovate first of all at the political level".

"We have resources in the economy, we have intellectual resources, we have human resources. Politics is the problem. And the idea that the status quo can take you far is a huge strategic error for Romania. We must have the courage to innovate in politics. We must build, I know how difficult it is and I have done some politics in my life - a new selection in the structures that administer the state, based on merit, intellectual power, solid education. Our political class must understand that governance cannot progress without experts, without intelligence, qualified people, without creativity. We must assume the co-opting civilian minds in the national project, drawing talents and experienced thinking in the governance process", added the Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

He also emphasized the importance of strengthening democracy.

"We have to strengthen our democracy, because we are in NATO, we are in the European Union (...), Romanian democracy today is still weak, it is still fragile. And because it is fragile, it generates chronic weakness of the state administration, of the political class and together they do not allow Romania to reach its potential (...) We cannot come to the elections once every four or five years to say that we have a truly, deeply, democratic country", Mircea Geoana said.