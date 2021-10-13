Modular Hospital in northeastern Letcani makes 24 ICU beds operational

The Modular Hospital in Letcani, northeastern Iasi county, has made 24 ICU beds operational, under the coordination of colonel physician Daniel Ionut Derioiu, the Ministry of National Defence (MApN) informed.

According to MApN, the first six patients were scheduled to arrive in the medical unit on Wednesday afternoon.

In order to support this effort, the Ministry of National Defence supplemented the MApN staff detached to the Modular Hospital with another 10 medical assistants, who will present to the medical unit starting with Thursday.

Thus, at Letcani there will be a team of 35 people detached from the MApN - physicians, logistics and general staff officers, nurses and orderlies, who will coordinate the activities of the Letcani Modular Hospital, supporting the management of the Hospital of Infectious Diseases "St. Parascheva" in Iasi.

The hospital, which functions as an external wing of the "St. Parascheva" Hospital of Infectious Diseases, has been made operational starting with Tuesday evening, the beds of the Infectious Diseases Section for patients with average forms of the disease and received 10 such patients with COVID, during the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Based on the technical availabilities and ensuring specialty staff, the Letcani Mobile Hospital can gradually increase its ICU capacity to a maximum number of 48 beds of this type, MApN says.