Moldovan PM Gavrilita: Development of relations through Bucharest stocks, beneficial to citizens of both Romania and Moldova

The development of relations through the Bucharest Stock Exchange will benefit the citizens on both banks of the Prut River, said the Prime Minister of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, Natalia Gavrilita, on a visit to Romania on Tuesday.

The clarifications were made during the Moldova-Romania: Capital Bridges forum, aimed at promoting the capital markets, in which Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca also participated.

"I think, Mr. Prime Minister, that we absolutely agree that the development of relations through the Bucharest Stock Exchange and through the access of Moldovan companies to international capital will benefit the citizens on both banks of the Prut and will present a unique, attractive market for investors," Gavrilita said, told Agerpres.

She affirmed that Romania and the Republic of Moldova have a relationship "from the soul, a warm relationship, but also a pragmatic relationship" and thanked Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca for the support given. Natalia Gavrilita added that relations from various fields of activity will be developed for the benefit of the citizens on both banks of the River Prut.

"We are building bridges both literally and figuratively. An example of this is this week. Here, in Bucharest, we have the forum dedicated to Moldovan companies' access to international capital, and in Chisinau we have the meeting of all Romanian national theaters, which will come with a programme of extraordinary shows until the end of September. And we also have a presentation of our common approach, at UNESCO, for the recognition of the blouse (Ia, the Romanian folk blouse, ed. n.) as a world heritage," Natalia Gavrilita added.