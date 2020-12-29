Moldovan President Sandu: We begin new stage in Moldova - Romania cooperation

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, said on Tuesday in Chisinau, where she welcomed President Klaus Iohannis, that from this moment on, "a new stage in bilateral cooperation" with Romania begins.

Maia Sandu held a joint press statement with Klaus Iohannis.

"I am glad that, as of today, the Republic of Moldova and Romania are re-entering a brotherly and open interaction. These days, the Republic of Moldova is taking a new stage, both internally and on the foreign policy dimension, a stage of exiting international isolation and connecting to the European space, to our strategic neighbours and partners," the Moldovan president said.

Maia Sandu spoke about working with Romania in the future.

"Today, I say it with all confidence, we are starting a new stage in bilateral cooperation, a high-level friendship between the Republic of Moldova and Romania, which will benefit the citizens of both states and will contribute to building a better future," stressed Sandu.