Moment de cumpănă în război – rușii cedează la Belgorod: guvernatorul e dispus să se întâlnească cu un grup de luptători pro-Ucraina

Grupul respectiv a afirmat că este dispus să îi elibereze pe sodaţi în schimbul unei întâlniri cu Gladkov.

“Cel mai probabil i-au ucis, deşi îmi este foarte greu să spun asta. Însă dacă ei sunt în viaţă, de la 17.00 – 18.00 – punctul de control Şebekino. Garantez siguranţa”, a reacţionat Gladkov.

The Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion are ready to hand over the captured soldiers in exchange for a personal meeting with the governor of Belgorod Oblast, Vyacheslav Gladkov. ????❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/xAUPFGulnb

UPDATE: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod, has given his consent to meet with the fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" legion and the Russo-Ukrainian Volunteer Corps (RDK), but only if the captured soldiers are alive.



In a video announcement, Gladkov expressed his… https://t.co/npNSxGq4EK pic.twitter.com/xW7uw39Wfl