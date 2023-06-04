 
     
Moment de cumpănă în război – rușii cedează la Belgorod: guvernatorul e dispus să se întâlnească cu un grup de luptători pro-Ucraina

Guvernatorul regiunii ruse Belgorod, Viaceslav Gladkov, a anunţat că este dispus să întâlnească un grup pro-Ucraina de luptători ruşi care ţine captivi doi soldaţi ruşi, relatează The Guardian, informează News.ro.

Grupul respectiv a afirmat că este dispus să îi elibereze pe sodaţi în schimbul unei întâlniri cu Gladkov.

“Cel mai probabil i-au ucis, deşi îmi este foarte greu să spun asta. Însă dacă ei sunt în viaţă, de la 17.00 – 18.00 – punctul de control Şebekino. Garantez siguranţa”, a reacţionat Gladkov.

