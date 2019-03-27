Money laundering, prostitution ring dismantled in Romanian-British action

A money laundering and prostitution ring has been dismantled following a joint Romanian-British action that took place in the Romanian Ialomita County and the London metropolitan, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Police and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

Part of the mission for the dismantling of the criminal ring, eight searches were conducted in Ialomita County and the UK.

The investigations carried out in Ialomita County were attended by DIICOT prosecutors and organised crime authorities from Ialomita and Bucharest City. A Romanian operative team was deployed for the simultaneous actions of the British judicial authorities in the London metropolitan area.

Following the searches, six people were taken to the court for hearings, and jewelry and cash were seized (approximately 46,000 lei). At the same time, a lien was placed on three houses, an apartment, three cars, bank accounts and shares.

According to a DIICOT statement, the activities of the Romanian investigators were integrated into a joint action conducted in partnership with the Crown Prosecution Service and the Metropolitan Police Service in the execution of an agreement on the establishment of a joint investigation team in the case of DIICOT BT Ialomita and the Kedah Operation conducted by the Metropolitan Police Service.

The organised criminal ring allegedly came into existence in 2015, with its members having acted in a coordinated manner and according to predetermined roles to determine at least 22 women to take to prostitution while facilitating their activities in the UK. The ring would stand to benefit materially directly from the related pimping activities.

Most of the ring members were discovered in the UK.

The activities carried out by the prosecutors and the police officers were supported by the Special Operations Directorate and the Ialomita Gendarmerie.