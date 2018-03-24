More than 1,500 dogs participate in international exhibition organized in Bistrita-Nasaud

More than 1,500 dogs from 14 countries participate on Saturday and Sunday in an international exhibition organized by the Bistrita-Nasaud Kinological Association, in partnership with the Bistrita Mayoralty, in Bistrita City.

"Bistritzer Burg Dog Show" is enjoying this year a participation record, as the dogs attracted thousands of animal lovers from Bistrita and the surrounding areas, eager to admire the specimens from the 97 races enrolled in the contest."We have 1,546 participants from 14 countries. This is the first time that we have so many participants and we are very glad. We tried, together with the mayoralty, to make everything to be good. We have extraordinary referees, most of them arbitrating all races, and three of them are being for the first time in Romania and they attracted very many dogs coming from Central Asia, for they are specialists in Central Asia races. We also have dogs registered in the veterans category, and also in the baby and puppy categories. And we have a surprise: we have six Dalmatians, and I haven't seen six Dalmatians in an exhibition for very many years," Matilda Gubesch, President of the Bistrita-Nasau Kinological Association, told AGERPRES.The dog show from Bistrita attracted participants not only from Romania, but also from France, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Denmark, Republic of Moldova, Hungary, Serbia, Russia, Belgium, Sweden.The jury will award both the skills of the competitors and their beauty, and in the end there will also be named the national champions.

AGERPRES .