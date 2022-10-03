More than 1,600 persons vaccinated against COVID in past week

A number of 1,675 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were injected over 26 September - 2 October, in Romania, of which 401 represented the first dose, 405 the second dose, 569 the third dose and 300 the fourth dose, according to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health.

Of the total number of doses inoculated, 23 were Pfizer Pediatric.Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on 27 December 2020, a number of 16,859,137 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,138,379 people.A total of 8,126,743 people received the full scheme and 2,627,345 received the third dose.In total, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,068 side effects recorded to the anti-COVID vaccines, 2,243 of the local type and 17,825 systemic.