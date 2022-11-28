More than 17,500 people in Romania are infected with HIV

As many as 17,536 people in Romania were infected with HIV on June 30, 2022, and in the first 6 months of the year, 264 patients were diagnosed with HIV/AIDS, according to the data of the HIV/AIDS Infection Monitoring Department with the Matei Bals Institute of Bucharest, quoted in a press release of the National Union of Organizations of People Affected by HIV/AIDS (UNOPA).

Among the new cases, the main way of transmission remains the heterosexual way (61%), followed by unprotected sex between men who have sex with other men (31%) and by injecting drug use.

"December 1 marks, every year, the fight against HIV infection and solidarity with people affected by HIV/AIDS around the world. Traditionally, UNOPA carries out, around this day, a national information campaign about HIV infection, with the help of the member organizations. Thus, this year we continue the national campaign Nu-ti feri privirea!/Don't look away!, a campaign that aims to transmit several topical messages to inform and educate the population about HIV infection," the UNOPA press release informs.

According to the organization's representatives, the promotion of HIV testing - available free of charge throughout the country through county public health departments and/or infectious disease hospitals - is an important way to prevent new cases, early access to treatment and medical services.